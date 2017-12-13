How much would you pay for a lesson with Tiger?

Golfer Pays $210,000 For A Lesson With Tiger Woods

How much would you pay for a private lesson with Tiger Woods?

A lesson with the 14-time major winner was up for auction at a Hurricane Harvey Relief Pro-Am which was organised by Chris Stroud and Bobby Gates.

And…someone paid a whopping $210,000!

Let’s hope Tiger can improve the winner’s golf game!

The Pro-Am took place at the Tiger Woods-designed Bluejack National in Montgomerie, Texas – his only US course design.

