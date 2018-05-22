One lucky, and rich, bidder will carry Woods' bag later this year

Golfer Pays $50,000 To Caddie For Tiger Woods

How much would you pay to caddie for Tiger Woods?

Well, someone paid $50,000 for the privilege during an auction at the 20th Tiger Jam, Woods’ charity fundraiser in Las Vegas.

The winning bidder will carry Woods’ bag during the Hero World Challenge Pro-Am in December.

The 2018 Tiger Jam began on Friday 18th May at Shadow Creek Golf Course where Woods put on a Q&A and clinic on the range.

Guests then headed to the famous MGM Grand for a poker night before more golf the next day at Shadow Creek.

It saw Woods take on female Long Drive Champion Troy Mullins in a long drive competition.

The event was attended by a number of US celebrities and sportstars including golfer/model Paige Spiranac who bagged herself a chipping lesson from the 14-time major winner.

“Thanks to all the sponsors, donors and guests who attended, we were able to make the 20th Tiger Jam a huge success to continue expanding our impact at TGR Foundation and help underserved kids,” said Tiger Woods.