A group of golfers played night golf under the natural light of the stunning Aurora Borealis

WATCH: Golfers Play Under Northern Lights At Lofoten Links

A group of golfers played night golf under the Northern Lights and the footage makes for some stunning pictures.

The group were playing Lofoten Links in northern Norway in a video produced by Reuters.

Related: 20 golf courses to play in 2018

The course is one of the most northerly in the world, and the golfers were able to play without the assistance of artificial lights due to the Northern Lights in the sky.

Reuters say, ‘The 18 hole course, one of the most northern golf courses in the world, boasts unobstructed views to the north – and the midnight sun.’

Related: Golf Monthly UK&I Top 100 Courses

It reads on Lofoten Links’ website ‘The world’s coolest golf course!’ – they may be right.

Watch the video below and scroll down for more stunning views of Lofoten Links.

Lofoten Links Golf Course Gallery

The 2nd hole:

The 7th hole:

Related: 8 bucket list golf courses you have to play before you die

The 10th hole:

The 14th hole:

What is the most stunning round of golf you’ve played?

Let us know on our social media channels