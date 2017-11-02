On Monday 30th of October, news broke out that shook the golfing world. Tiger Woods is back. By Ben Whitlock

Golfing World Reacts To Tiger’s Return

Via a tweet, the fourteen time major winner announced that he was going to make an appearance at the Hero World Challenge.

The tournament, that is being played in the Bahamas, runs from November 30-December 3.

It will be Tiger’s first appearance in a tour event since early February, after his reoccurring back injuries forced him to withdraw from the Dubai Desert Classic.

Related: Tiger Woods putting technique analysis

Following this injury, Woods had his fourth back surgery in April.

Fans and fellow tour players alike deemed it highly unlikely that the American would be seen again in 2017.

Justin Rose, who too has had his fair share of back injuries, offered his thoughts on Woods’ most recent comeback.

“You can tell that he’s beginning to get some confidence back in his body. And obviously with that, confidence will come back in his golf game,” he said.

“I think that is just fantastic for the golf world to see him back healthy and out of pain.”

Whilst playing at the Presidents Cup last month, fellow American Charley Hoffman said that he had “zero” idea he would be in a field with Tiger so quickly.

“There were times, playing ping pong or doing whatever, where you could tell he had movement but that he wasn’t fully healed yet,” Hoffman said.

The ever charismatic Bubba Watson revealed the inner fan in himself when asked about Woods return.

He said ““When Tiger Woods says he’s going to play again, how would you not love it? You always want your legends to keep playing. It’s a sad day when they hang it up.”

Continues below