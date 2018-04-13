The GM Tipster has scoured the Grand National runners and riders and got the perfect pick for you ahead of the Aintree race

The Grand National Horse Every Golfer Should Be Backing

The Grand National is a great British institution and one of the only times in a year that people have a flutter on the horses.

Now there is many a way to try and pick the Grand National winner, looking at the horses’ form, the form of the trainers and then there is the least scientific but of course the most fun – choose the one with the name you like the most.

This year there is a perfect horse for golfers to back, with Tiger Woods coming back into the headlines over recent months, the 12/1 Tiger Roll is the horse that golfers can just not miss out on.

The horse also is very well fancied for the race and this is why:

A three-time winner at the Cheltenham festival including this year’s Cross Country Chase.

The horse is trained by Gordon Elliott who is having a superb season, and is the leading Irish trainer this season.

Elliott trained Silver Birch to victory in the 2007 Grand National when that was a 33/1 outside to claim victory, Silver Birch had also won the Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham that year..

Tiger Roll is owned by Ryan Air’s Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown House Stud operation, they had another superb Cheltenham but are yet to win the big one at Aintree.

Davy Russell rides the horse over the Aintree fences, he is known as being one of the best current jockeys to not have won the National.

Tiger Roll is son of the brilliant Authorized who was winner of flat racing’s 2007 Derby at Epsom.

So with Tiger Woods taking this weekend off from the golf, it is time for another Tiger to grab the headlines.

As ever please do bet responsibly and the best of luck. 18+ Terms and Conditions apply.