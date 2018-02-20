Former world number one Greg Norman isn't interested in watching Tiger Woods this year
Greg Norman: ‘I Don’t Care What Tiger Does’
Tiger Woods has played three times in the last couple of months and each week grabs the lion share of media and TV coverage.
But not everybody is interested in how the 14-time major winner performs.
Two-time Open Champion Greg Norman was speaking on the Golf WRX 19th Hole Podcast, saying he doesn’t care about how Tiger gets on because of all of the other great talents in world golf right now.
“This might sound kind of strange, but what I’ll say is I really, in all honesty, I really don’t care what Tiger does with golf,” he said.
The 63-year-old alluded to the other talented players on the scene right now, most likely talking about Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth etc.
“Golf probably needs him to some degree but golf doesn’t need him, if you know what I mean, because there are so many other incredibly talented great young players out there,” the former world number one said.
Norman also expressed his disappointment about the level of coverage Tiger has been getting.
“So I get a little perplexed about and disappointed about how some of these guys get pushed into the background by the attention Tiger gets,” he said.
And on who he thinks the world’s best player is… Norman quite likes Spieth.
“I think that Jordan is probably the most balanced, with best equilibrium in the game. He’s probably, from what I’m seeing, completely in touch with the responsibilities of what the game of golf and the success in the game of golf is.”
Norman also spoke on the ever-growing issue of bifurication, saying he is for it.
“I would instigate a bifurcation of the rules. I would roll back the golf ball regulations to pre-1996. I would roll back the technology that’s in the golf equipment for the professionals.”
You can listen to the podcast in full here.
