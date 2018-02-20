Former world number one Greg Norman isn't interested in watching Tiger Woods this year

Greg Norman: ‘I Don’t Care What Tiger Does’

Tiger Woods has played three times in the last couple of months and each week grabs the lion share of media and TV coverage.

But not everybody is interested in how the 14-time major winner performs.

Two-time Open Champion Greg Norman was speaking on the Golf WRX 19th Hole Podcast, saying he doesn’t care about how Tiger gets on because of all of the other great talents in world golf right now.

“This might sound kind of strange, but what I’ll say is I really, in all honesty, I really don’t care what Tiger does with golf,” he said.

The 63-year-old alluded to the other talented players on the scene right now, most likely talking about Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth etc.

