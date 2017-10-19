Hank Haney Says Tiger Woods ‘Could Win’ With New Swing

Woods released a video of his driver swing and his former coach says he could win with it

Tiger Woods once again broke the internet this week after releasing a video of him hitting a driver for the first time since his surgery.

The 14-time major winner had a fourth back surgery in April and was this week cleared to starting hitting shots at full power.

Tiger’s long-time agent Mark Steinberg told ESPN: “”He can do as much as he needs to do.

“He got a nice report and is allowed to proceed.

“Tiger is going to take this very, very slowly. This is good, but he plans to do it the right way.”

Woods posted a video of his driver swing on Sunday with the captain “Making Progress”.

Watch the video here:

Woods’ former coach between 2004-2010 Hank Haney commented on the video of Tiger’s swing on Twitter, saying he “could win” with it.

Haney tweeted: “That’s a swing he could win with, it’s not across the line and stuck inside coming down, a little stiff looking but it’s good enough”

Tiger has won 79 times on the PGA Tour, 2nd to Sam Snead who has 82 titles.

Tiger Woods swing sequences from the 2017 Dubai Desert Classic:

His last PGA Tour win came back in 2013 at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in a season where he tasted victory five times.

His last top 10 came back in August 2015 at the Wyndham Championship.

How do you rate Woods’ swing? And do you think he could win again?

