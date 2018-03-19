Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Rory McIlroy was a popular champion to say the least...
How Social Media Reacted To Rory McIlroy’s Win
Rory McIlroy won his first title since September 2016 and, needless to say, he was a popular winner.
The four-time major winner won the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a stunning 64 on Sunday which included 8 birdies and zero bogeys.
He won by a margin of three strokes at Bay Hill.
“For me to get my next win here is, it means a lot,” McIlroy said.
“I wish he would have been at the top of the hill to shake my hand when I came off the 18th green there,” he continued, “but hopefully he’s proud of me with the way I played that back nine and tried to be as aggressive as I could and tried to take on shots when I needed to, just like he would have.”
The likes of Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player congratulated the Ulsterman, with the Golden Bear posting a heartfelt message to McIlroy.
Nicklaus wrote, ‘Arnold Palmer would’ve been very proud and loved to greet you on 18’:
Woods, who finished in a tie for fifth, congratulated McIlroy and said “Arnie would have been proud of golf today”:
Just Rose ended in third place for his 13th top 10 finish in his last 15 starts. He also congratulated the champion:
2017 USPGA Champion Justin Thomas enjoyed Rory’s putting:
Whilst Gary Player pleaded with McIlroy to never stop working out!
Here are some more tweets from those inside out outside of the golfing world reacting to Rory McIlroy’s stunning victory:
Last month’s Qatar Masters champion Eddie Pepperell suggested that McIlroy’s win was further evidence of Europe’s ball striking prowess.
Rory Mcilroy moved back inside the world’s top 10 with victory.