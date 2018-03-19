Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Rory McIlroy was a popular champion to say the least...

How Social Media Reacted To Rory McIlroy’s Win

Rory McIlroy won his first title since September 2016 and, needless to say, he was a popular winner.

The four-time major winner won the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a stunning 64 on Sunday which included 8 birdies and zero bogeys.

He won by a margin of three strokes at Bay Hill.

“For me to get my next win here is, it means a lot,” McIlroy said.

“I wish he would have been at the top of the hill to shake my hand when I came off the 18th green there,” he continued, “but hopefully he’s proud of me with the way I played that back nine and tried to be as aggressive as I could and tried to take on shots when I needed to, just like he would have.”

The likes of Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player congratulated the Ulsterman, with the Golden Bear posting a heartfelt message to McIlroy.

Nicklaus wrote, ‘Arnold Palmer would’ve been very proud and loved to greet you on 18’:

Woods, who finished in a tie for fifth, congratulated McIlroy and said “Arnie would have been proud of golf today”:

Just Rose ended in third place for his 13th top 10 finish in his last 15 starts. He also congratulated the champion:

2017 USPGA Champion Justin Thomas enjoyed Rory’s putting:

Whilst Gary Player pleaded with McIlroy to never stop working out!

