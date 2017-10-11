How To Watch The CIMB Classic On Sky Sports

The PGA Tour is down in Kuala Lumpur this week as Justin Thomas looks to win his third CIMB Classic in a row. Here's how to tune in...

The PGA Tour makes the long journey to Malaysia for the CIMB Classic at TPC Kuala Lumpur for the 2017-18 season’s second event.

Last week, Brendan Steele won the Safeway Open at Silverado Resort, which has now been devastated by wildfires in the Napa Valley region.

Justin Thomas has won this event the last two years, in fact those two triumphs were his first two PGA Tour titles.

Since those two victories, he’s picked up four more wins including the USPGA Championship,as well as the FedEx Cup and the PGA Tour Player of the Year crown.

It’s a limited field of just 78 players this week but the likes of Hideki Matsuyama, Paul Casey, last week’s winner Brendan Steele, Tour Champion and Rookie of the Year Xander Schauffele, Ian Poulter, Rafa Cabrera Bello and Ian Poulter are all playing.

Sky Sports will be showing all four days of the CIMB Classic live, with coverage getting underway in the early hours here in the UK.

TV Coverage:

Thursday 12 – Sky Sports Golf from 3.30am

Friday 13 – Sky Sports Golf from 3.30am

Saturday 14 – Sky Sports Golf from 4am

Sunday 15 – Sky Sports Golf from 4am

Not a Sky Sports customer and want to watch the CIMB Classic?

