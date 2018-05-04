The PGA Tour's fifth major is nearly here so make sure you know how to watch the tournament next week.

How To Watch The Players Championship

The PGA Tour switches to the incredible TPC Sawgrass next week with the playing of the 5th Major of the year, the Players Championship.

Every year, a stellar field is put together and 2018 is no exception with every big name signing themselves up, such as Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, and Justin Thomas.

The course, as ever, will be a stern test with the closing three holes amongst the most famous in all of golf. The par-3 17th in particular, has produced some spectacular moments through the years.

Last years champion was South Korean Si Woo Kim who shot a final round 69 to beat Ian Poulter and Louis Oosthuizen by three strokes. It was his 2nd PGA Tour victory.

Put simply, the Players Championship is must see television.

So to make sure you miss none of the action, take a look at the Sky Sports broadcast times below.

Thursday 10th May –

The Players Championship – Sky Sports Golf (18.00), Sky Sports Main Event (23.00).

Featured Groups – Live PGA Tour, Sky Sports Main Event (12:30), Sky Sports Golf (12:30)

Friday 11th May –

The Players Championship – Sky Sports Golf (18:00), Sky Sports Main Event (22:00)

Sky Sports Golf (18:00), Sky Sports Main Event (22:00) Featured Groups – Live PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf (12:30)

Saturday 12th May –

The Players Championship – Sky Sports Golf (19:00), Sky Sports Main Event (22:00)

Featured Groups – Live PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf (13:30)

Sunday 13th May –

The Players Championship – Sky Sports Main Event (19:00), Sky Sports Golf (19:00)

Featured Groups – Live PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf (14:30)

