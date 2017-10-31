The PGA Tour is in Vegas this week for the Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, here's how to tune in...

How To Watch The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open On Sky Sports

The PGA Tour is in Vegas this for the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin.

Australian Rod Pampling defends the title he won last year, where he captured his first PGA Tour title in 10 years.

In the field this week include Tony Finau, Anirban Lahiri, Ernie Els, Luke Donald, Graeme McDowell and Bubba Watson.

Vegas resident Charley Hoffman has stated he will be donating all his prize money from this event to victims of the recent Las Vegas shooting.

Sky Sports have live coverage of all four days from Vegas, starting at 8.30pm each evening.

TV Coverage:

Thursday 2 – Sky Sports Golf from 8.30pm

Friday 3 – Sky Sports Golf from 8.30pm

Saturday 4 – Sky Sports Golf from 8.30pm

Sunday 5 – Sky Sports Golf from 8.30pm

Not a Sky Sports customer and want to watch the Shriners Hospitals For Children Open?

Why not buy a Now TV pass? For £6.99 you can get a day pass, if you just wish to watch one of the rounds, or for just £10.99 you can get a week pass to see the whole tournament.

Will you be tuning in this week? Let us know your predictions on our social channels.

