The Turkish Airlines Open takes place this week at the Regnum Carya resort, here's how to watch the action:

How To Watch The Turkish Airlines Open On Sky Sports

The Turkish Airlines Open takes place this week as the Race to Dubai nears its conclusion.

There’s just three events of the season left with this week’s event, next week’s Nedbank Golf Challenge and the DP World Tour Championship the following week rounding off the season.

Tommy Fleetwood leads the way with Sergio Garcia in second, Justin Rose in third, Jon Rahm fourth and Tyrrell Hatton fifth.

Thorbjorn Olesen defends the title he won last year. He is looking to become the first golfer to defend the Turkish Airlines Open.

Sky Sports will be showing all four days live from Turkey on Sky Sports Golf.

Coverage gets underway from 9am on the first three days, with Sky’s broadcast beginning at 8.30am on Sunday.

TV Coverage:

Thursday 2 – Sky Sports Golf from 9am

Friday 3 – Sky Sports Golf from 9am

Saturday 4 – Sky Sports Golf from 9am

Sunday 5 – Sky Sports Golf from 8.30am

Not a Sky Sports customer and want to watch the Turkish Airlines Open?

Why not buy a Now TV pass? For £6.99 you can get a day pass, if you just wish to watch one of the rounds, or for just £10.99 you can get a week pass to see the whole tournament.

Buy a Now TV Sky Sports Day Pass for £6.99

Buy a Now TV Sky Sports Week Pass for £10.99

Or buy a month pass and you’ll be able to watch the rest of the European Tour season play out.

Buy a Now TV Sky Sports Month Pass for £33.99

