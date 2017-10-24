The final WGC of the year is here. Here's how to watch the WGC-HSBC Champions on Sky Sports

How To Watch The WGC-HSBC Champions On Sky Sports

The final World Golf Championship of the year is upon us with the WGC-HSBC Champions from Shanghai, China.

Hideki Matsuyama defends the title he won emphatically last year, when he became the first male Asian golfer to win a World Golf Championship.

Henrik Stenson was second in 2016 and he’s in the field again alongside the likes of world number one Dustin Johnson, number five Jon Rahm and number eight Jason Day.

The event takes place at Sheshan International once again. The course has hosted each year since 2005, apart from 2012 when it went to Mission Hills, and always makes for an entertaining tournament.

Read our WGC-HSBC Champions preview here

Sky Sports will be showing all four days live from Shanghai

Coverage gets underway in the early hours here in the UK, with Sky’s broadcasts beginning at 3am on all of the days barring Saturday when coverage starts at 4am.

TV Coverage:

Thursday 26 – Sky Sports Golf and Main Event from 3am

Friday 27 – Sky Sports Golf and Main Event from 3am

Saturday 28 – Sky Sports Golf and Main Event from 4am

Sunday 29 – Sky Sports Golf and Main Event from 3am.

Not a Sky Sports customer and want to watch the WGC-HSBC Champions?

Why not buy a Now TV pass? For £6.99 you can get a day pass, if you just wish to watch one of the rounds, or for just £10.99 you can get a week pass to see the whole tournament.

Will you be tuning in this week? Let us know your predictions on our social channels.

