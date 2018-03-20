Ian Poulter Brings Back Medinah Putter For WGC-Match Play

The Englishman has put the Odyssey #7 putter he used during the Miracle at Medinah back in the bag this week as he tries to qualify for Augusta

It’s the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and 2010 champion Ian Poulter is needing a big week to qualify for The Masters in a fortnight.

The 2010 WGC-Accenture Match Play champion is back playing in his first World Golf Championship since the WGC-HSBC Champions in November 2015.

And he’s got a new, or old, toy in the bag this week in the hope to inspire something special.

He has put his Odyssey #7 putter back into play – the flat stick he used as he starred in the Miracle at Medinah at the 2012 Ryder Cup.

Poults is currently ranked 64th in the world and needs a good week to qualify for The Masters in a fortnight.

This is the final week to qualify for the Masters via the world’s top 50, and Poulter will need a minimum of a quarter final loss.

Poulter is grouped with fellow Englishman and world number 12 Tommy Fleetwood as well as world number 32 Daniel Berger and number 37 Kevin Chappell in group 9.

The 42-year-old was last in the world’s top 50 in the week of 11th October 2015.

He didn’t play in the 2017 Masters tournament, that was the fourth of five majors in a row which he missed out on.

He has since played in the last two – finishing in a tie for 14th at the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale before a T22nd finish at the USPGA.

Poulter won his first WGC title in 2010 at the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship in Arizona. He beat Paul Casey 4&2 in the 36-hole final.

