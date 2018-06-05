The Englihsman managed to fit an awful lot in his Ferrari GT4C Lusso supercar

Ian Poulter Proves Ferraris Can Be Perfect Golfers’ Cars

When buying a new car, golfers tend to have one criteria – it must have a boot big enough to fit a golf bag, trolley and all the other golfing essentials you could possibly need.

That rules out supercars like Ferraris right? Perhaps not.

European Ryder Cup hero Ian Poulter owns numerous Ferraris and posted an image of one of his Italian sports cars on social media packed with golfing equipment.

The Englishman managed to get his tour bag, a travel bag, luggage and more all into his Ferrari GT4C Lusso.

The full list of items he fit in were:

“1 x Tour bag and clubs

1 x Travel coverall for clubs

2 x Suit cases

2 x hand luggage

1 x gym equipment bag

3 x bottles of wine

Terry’s dirty laundry bag

And room for more…”

“Yes very practical” he wrote.