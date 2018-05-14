The Englishman will base himself in Europe this summer to earn both World and European Ryder Cup points

Ian Poulter To Play Summer In Europe To Boost Ryder Cup Bid

Ian Poulter will base himself in Europe over the summer months to boost his Ryder Cup hopes for Le Golf National in September.

The five-time Ryder Cup player missed 2016’s match due to injury so was as a Vice-Captain to Darren Clarke as Europe lost 17-11 at Hazeltine.

He famously inspired the European side to victory at Medinah in 2012, where he birdied the final five holes on the Saturday to close the deficit to four points with a day to go.

He then beat Webb Simpson 2up in the singles as Europe won 14.5-13.5.

The Englishman is currently outside of the automatic qualification places but his victory at the Shell Houston Open propelled him into the world’s top 50 and has qualified him for the year’s final three majors and the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational before the Ryder Cup.

His Houston win has also helped his chances of reaching the FedEx Cup finale at the Tour Championship at East Lake.

“It’s a massive goal,” he said of making the Ryder Cup.

“It’s on my mind. I really need to focus hard on the next three months, four months, big European push. Obviously there’s a lot of points to play for in Europe. So I’m really trying to focus on making sure I make that team and don’t have to be a [captain’s] pick.”

By teeing it up on the European Tour from now until the Ryder Cup, Poulter can accrue both World Points (from the world rankings) and European Points (from the European Tour events).