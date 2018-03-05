The Englishman puts increased distance on Tour down to factors like fitness, youth and custom fitting, as opposed to equipment
Ian Poulter Weighs In On Golf’s Perceived Distance Problem
Golf’s latest Distance Report was released by the R&A and USGA, revealing that there had been a 3 yard increase across seven Tours in 2017.
Now that might not sound like much, but since 2003 there had only been a rise of 0.2 yards per year.
Golf’s governing bodies called the increase in yardage “unusual and concerning”.
It also blamed increased driving distances on golf course length and difficulty, and said how longer hitting puts courses under more financial pressures.
We’ve heard numerous thoughts from players such as Gary Player, Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus on the distance debate, and lots of it comes down to modern equipment.
But 12-time European Tour winner Ian Poulter has had his say on golf’s increased distance, and he says it’s nothing to do with equipment.
Instead, Poults puts the increase in driving distance on Tour down to other factors like youth, height, launch monitors and gym work.
“The facts are 2003-2016 club head speed has increased by 1.5 MPH which is about 5 yards of distance and distance has jumped 6.6 Yards,” he wrote on his Instagram page.
“So that tells you why… 2016-2017 an increase of 2.5 yards now that is a gain but remember the average age on your is younger than it was in 2003.
“Players are taller than 2003, We are being fitted for the perfect launch conditions to maximize our potential.”
“Guys are more athletic than 2003 which means guys are in better physical shape and able to hit the ball harder that’s why the distance’s has gone up… Most players on tour are working to increase club head speed to hit it further.”
Read what Poulter had to say in full here:
What do you think about golf’s perceived distance problem?
