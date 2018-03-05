The Englishman puts increased distance on Tour down to factors like fitness, youth and custom fitting, as opposed to equipment

Ian Poulter Weighs In On Golf’s Perceived Distance Problem

Golf’s latest Distance Report was released by the R&A and USGA, revealing that there had been a 3 yard increase across seven Tours in 2017.

Now that might not sound like much, but since 2003 there had only been a rise of 0.2 yards per year.

Golf’s governing bodies called the increase in yardage “unusual and concerning”.

It also blamed increased driving distances on golf course length and difficulty, and said how longer hitting puts courses under more financial pressures.

We’ve heard numerous thoughts from players such as Gary Player, Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus on the distance debate, and lots of it comes down to modern equipment.

But 12-time European Tour winner Ian Poulter has had his say on golf’s increased distance, and he says it’s nothing to do with equipment.

Instead, Poults puts the increase in driving distance on Tour down to other factors like youth, height, launch monitors and gym work.

