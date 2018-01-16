Ever wondered who would come out on top between an aligator and a burmese python?

Incredible Scene As Aligator vs Snake Fight Seen On Golf Course

Well, we seem to have an answer after a fierce battle between the two predators was seen at a Florida golf course.

The animals were spotted by a water hazard on the 10th hole at The Golf Club at Fiddler’s Head in Naples, Florida.

Richard Nadler uploaded these images to Facebook with the caption: “Wild day on the 10th hole today! That’s a an alligator and a Burmese python entwined. The alligator seems to have the upper hand.”

Take a look for yourself at the images below…can you imagine seeing this during your round?!

Richard was right, the aligator certainly looks to have had the upper hand. He won’t be going hungry any time soon.

What is the most shocking thing you’ve ever seen on the golf course? Let us know on the Golf Monthly social channels.