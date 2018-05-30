This week the European Tour are in Italy – check out who we think will do well with these Italian Open Golf Betting Tips
Italian Open Golf Betting Tips
The European Tour is in sunny (hopefully) Italy this week for the Italian Open being played at Gardagolf Golf Club in Brescia.
The event was last played at this venue in 2003 when Mathias Gronberg triumphed.
Last season the event was won by Englishman Tyrrell Hatton, he defends this week and is 33/1 to win – although his victory was at a different venue in 2017.
Favourites for the event are last week’s winner Francesco Molinari (10/1) and Alex Noren (10/1).
The GM Tipster is having another good season with his picks, check out how he is doing at the golf betting tips homepage.
Best Golf GPS Watches 2018
See our guide to the best golf GPS…
Italian Open Leaderboard, Preview, TV Times
Tyrrell Hatton is defending champion at Gardagolfe CC…
the Memorial Tournament, Preview, TV Times
Jason Dufner is defending champion at Muirfield Village…
Italian Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Ian Poulter 5 points each way at 18/1 with Sportnation.bet – Poulter is in the best form in years, in his last six events he has five top 20s, that includes three top 10s and a win. He is also one of the only players in the field to have played at this venue before. He finished 18th when the event was played at the course in 2001, including a second round 66.
Paul Dunne 3 points each way at 33/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Irishman has four top 10s in his last six starts, the other two results are missed cuts though. Think he is still overpriced.
Alexander Levy 2 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Frenchman faded after a promising start at Wentworth. Will want to get his Ryder Cup ambitions back on track following his win six weeks ago.
Nacho Elvira 1 point each way at 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Spaniard was on a run of three consecutive top 25s before a missed cut at Wentworth. Think he is over priced and there is some excellent each way value.
As ever the best of luck to you. Terms and conditions apply. 18+.