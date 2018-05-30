This week the European Tour are in Italy – check out who we think will do well with these Italian Open Golf Betting Tips

Italian Open Golf Betting Tips

The European Tour is in sunny (hopefully) Italy this week for the Italian Open being played at Gardagolf Golf Club in Brescia.

The event was last played at this venue in 2003 when Mathias Gronberg triumphed.

Last season the event was won by Englishman Tyrrell Hatton, he defends this week and is 33/1 to win – although his victory was at a different venue in 2017.

Favourites for the event are last week’s winner Francesco Molinari (10/1) and Alex Noren (10/1).

