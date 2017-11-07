The Golden Bear posted a letter on social media from when he turned professional 56 years ago

Jack Nicklaus Posts Letter From 56 Years Ago When He Turned Pro

Jack Nicklaus tweeted an image of the letter with the caption, “One of the toughest decisions I had to make as a young man was turning pro 56 years ago. Looking back, I can’t imagine it any other way.”

It was definitely worth it, as the Golden Bear’s net worth is estimated at $320m.

He won 18 majors, more than any other man in history, as well as 73 PGA Tour titles, 117 pro wins and a Lifetime Achievement award from the PGA Tour.

In Nicklaus’ letter from 7th November 1961 he wrote to Joseph Dey Jr, the Executive Director of the USGA.

He said there were “several benefits” to turning pro but regretted not being about to defend the USGA Amateur title.

Read the letter in full below:

What a great letter, thanks to Jack for sharing.

