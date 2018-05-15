The American three putted the 18th green at TPC Sawgrass to miss out on a lot of money

Jason Dufner Responds After Missed Putt Costs Him $300K

We all know that golfers at the highest level earn a ridiculous amount of money, more than most of us can ever dream of earning.

However, this is about to put that into context.

Walking up to the 18th green on Sunday at TPC Sawgrass, Jason Dufner had a 17ft birdie putt to finish in second place and win $1.188m.

To put that in context, that translates to £825,000 which could pretty much buy you four semi-detached houses in England (the average price is £216,000).

Dufner missed the birdie chance but two putts for par would have still netted him $726,000 (£536,000) in a tie for second, almost enough for a semi-detached house in London.

Instead, however, Dufner missed a three footer (video below) and collected $416,000. That means his three-putt on the last cost him $770,000 (£568,000), which is enough to buy five flats or maisonettes in Wales (the average price is £103,000).