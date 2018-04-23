Check out this par from Jesper Parnevik at the weekend

WATCH: Jesper Parnevik Makes Incredible Par

Jesper Parnevik may have made the par of the year this weekend during the Bass Pro Shops Legends tournament on the PGA Tour Champions.

The Swede hit it long of the green on the 130 yard par-3 15th hole at Big Cedar Lodge and his ball bounced over the water to leave him in a tricky position.

He played a beautiful flop shot and then holed a lengthy par putt to secure an unexpected par 3.

Watch the video here:

His partner Jeff Maggert loved it and ran to the hole to pick his ball up.

The PGA Tour Champions twitter account described it as “one of the most amazing pars you’ll ever see” and Parnevik, who won his first Senior Tour title last year, described it as one of his better saves.

After his round, Parnevik said, “One of top 3 up-and-downs in my career. And I’ve made some sick up-and-downs.”

Another funny moment from the tournament was a shocking putt from Miguel Angel Jimenez whose partner Jose Maria Olazabal found hilarious.

