Woods and Stricker will join Davis Love III as Jim Furyk's vice captains at Le Golf National

Jim Furyk Names Woods And Stricker As Ryder Cup Vice Captains

USA Ryder Cup Captain Jim Furyk has named both Tiger Woods and Steve Stricker as vice-captains for the 2018 match this September at Le Golf National.

It means that Woods, who has publicly said that he wants to be on the team as a player, could act as a playing vice captain.

The pair will be joining 2016 captain Davis Love III, who was announced as a vice captain last month.

“To win in Paris will be a great challenge. To have Steve and Tiger share the journey is important for me and for American golf,” Furyk said.

“Their knowledge and experience will be an invaluable resource in our effort to retain the Ryder Cup.”

Woods was a vice captain for the first time at the 2016 Ryder Cup, having played on the 1997, 99, 2002, 04, 06 and 10 teams.

The 14-time major winner said, “The Ryder Cup is incredibly special to me. I am thankful to once again serve as a Ryder Cup vice captain and I thank Jim for his confidence, friendship and support.

