Woods and Stricker will join Davis Love III as Jim Furyk's vice captains at Le Golf National
Jim Furyk Names Woods And Stricker As Ryder Cup Vice Captains
USA Ryder Cup Captain Jim Furyk has named both Tiger Woods and Steve Stricker as vice-captains for the 2018 match this September at Le Golf National.
It means that Woods, who has publicly said that he wants to be on the team as a player, could act as a playing vice captain.
The pair will be joining 2016 captain Davis Love III, who was announced as a vice captain last month.
“To win in Paris will be a great challenge. To have Steve and Tiger share the journey is important for me and for American golf,” Furyk said.
“Their knowledge and experience will be an invaluable resource in our effort to retain the Ryder Cup.”
Woods was a vice captain for the first time at the 2016 Ryder Cup, having played on the 1997, 99, 2002, 04, 06 and 10 teams.
The 14-time major winner said, “The Ryder Cup is incredibly special to me. I am thankful to once again serve as a Ryder Cup vice captain and I thank Jim for his confidence, friendship and support.
“My goal is to make the team but whatever happens over the course of this season, I will continue to do whatever I can to help us keep the cup. I am excited by the challenge.”
“I’d like to do what’s best for Tiger,” Furyk said.
“If he could be valuable as a player, I’m sure we would want him playing on this team but I’m anxious to see how he plays this year.”
Steve Stricker is now embarking on his third vice captain role, having acted as a vice captain at both the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles to Tom Watson and the 2016 match under Davis Love III at Hazeltine.
There are more vice captains set to be announced. European captain Thomas Bjorn is yet to announce any of his.
The US side are hoping to win their first Ryder Cup on European soil since 1993.
