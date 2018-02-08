The 1995 Open Champion has put his replica Claret Jug from his 1995 St Andrews win up for sale

John Daly Puts Claret Jug Up For Auction

Here’s a chance for golf fans to pick up a piece of history – John Daly’s replica Claret Jug from his 1995 St Andrews victory.

And it will cost you.

That was Long John’s second major victory after his 1991 USPGA triumph, and he famously beat Italian Constantino Rocca in a playoff at the Home of Golf.

Related: 8 unique Tour Pro gear choices

Champion Golfers of the Year get to keep the Claret Jug for a whole year but have the option to purchase replicas.

Heritage Auctions are hosting the sale, and they believe it will sell for upwards of $100,000.

Related: All 14 of Jordan Spieth’s career wins

The current bid at the time of writing is $28,000 and bidding closes at 4am UK time on 25th Feb.

Heritage Auctions say:

With his massive drives and his reputation for carousing, “Long John” Daly earned comparisons to iconic ballplayer Babe Ruth during his decorated but checkered career, claiming eighteen PGA Tour victories, inclusive of two Majors. Presented is the ultimate symbol of the second of those Majors, earned upon the hallowed grounds of the Old Course at St. Andrews after a four-hole playoff necessitated by Costantino Rocca’s miraculous sixty-five-foot birdie put to tie on the seventy-second and final hole of regulation.

Related: Golf could soon lose all of its links courses if sea levels continue to rise

The playoff round would prove anticlimactic after Rocca’s Hail Mary on seventy-two, as the Italian would triple-bogey the penultimate playoff hole to remove any doubt of the result. The victory at St. Andrews would effectively mark the end of Daly’s prime, as his alcoholism would become so problematic that he’d drop out of the 1997 US Open with the shakes.

So this gorgeous silver prize stands as a closing bookend of sorts for one of the sport’s great talents and cautionary tales. As any serious golf collector is aware, the Claret Jug that symbolizes the British Open Championship is a perpetual trophy, with personal trophies a scaled-down replica of that famous hardware.

This is one of two produced for Daly by The Royal and Ancient Golf Club’s official silversmith Nicolas Winton.

Visit the auction page here

Daly also hosted an auction recently for the Cobra driver he used during his 1991 USPGA Championship victory. That sold for just over $17,000.

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram