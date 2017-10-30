The three-time major winner fired golf balls at James Corden and told a hilarious story about Barack Obama and aliens...

Jordan Spieth appeared on James Corden’s Late Late Show over the weekend which saw him fire golf balls as the host spun around on a wheel.

Spieth had to chip it through holes on a spinning wheel which James Corden was fastened in to, and instead of chipping them, Spieth looked to be drilling 7 irons towards Corden.

Watch the hilarious video here:

The 2017 Open champion also revealed that Barack Obama beat him in their recent match and made a funny comment about aliens.

Spieth recently played with Obama and NBA superstar Steph Curry in Dallas.

He told the Late Late Show With James Corden how he asked former POTUS Barack Obama, “Whats the one thing you weren’t prepared for that you had to learn on the go?”

The 44th President of the United States told him about how he always had to be first on world matters, whether that be on military or economy issues around Europe, Asia and the rest of the world.

That was before Obama said, “And you won’t believe what the aliens look like. They’re freaking crazy-looking.”

Spieth said Obama winked at him and walked off.

The three-time major champion also told the show of how their match went.

Obama was faced with a double-breaking 10 footer on the last to win the match.

Spieth told the show “He said, ‘When there’s a crowd on the last hole, I never miss,’ ”

Obama holed the putt to win the match before saying, “Told ya”.

Spieth tells the Late Late Show With James Corden about his round with Obama:

Jordan Spieth has won 11 PGA Tour titles including three major championships.

