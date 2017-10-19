The 2017 Open Champion sent a replica of the 3 iron he used from the driving range on the final day to Royal Birkdale and autographed it too!

Jordan Spieth Donates Signed 3 Iron To Royal Birkdale

Think back to the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale and one thing stands out doesn’t it? Jordan Spieth’s shot from the driving range on the final day.

The Texan hit his ball down the right on the 13th hole and took an unplayable lie back in line with the flag into the tour trucks before getting relief onto the driving range.

After his 2016 Masters collapse, it was looking like another crisis.

The shot and ruling took 22 minutes and and set up a thrilling end to the final day, where he eventually steamed past playing partner Matt Kuchar to win his third major.

It caused enormous controversy around the golfing world and will go down in Open history as one of the most famous shots.

Spieth has donated a replica of that 3 iron, a Titleist 718 T-MB, to Royal Birkdale and signed it too.

The shot, hit with the club that hadn’t even been released to the public yet in front of the Titleist tour truck, was estimated at 240 yards according to his caddie Michael Greller’s notes and was his third on the par-4.

He hit a beauty just short-right of the green and made a bogey to save his championship.

He would birdie the next, the par-3 14th, by nearly acing it and then eagled the par-5 15th, birdied the 16th and the 17th too.

Crisis? What crisis?

It was one of the greatest finishes in the championship’s history.

