The three-time major winner believes that the Players Championship is on par with the majors
Jordan Spieth: ‘Players About Equal To The Majors’
Once again during Players Championship week there has been lots of talk about it becoming the fifth major and the significance of the tournament.
Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth hasn’t won the event and spoke about its importance in his pre-tournament press conference, likening it to the majors.
“I have not won the Players, and we look at this tournament up there in about equal value with the major championships.
“The only thing that holds it away from being a major is simply people jotting down how many majors people won.”
The tournament regularly attracts the world’s best players and has made its home at one of golf’s toughest tests at TPC Sawgrass
“I mean, it is one of the toughest tests in golf with potentially the best field in golf,” Spieth said.
“I think it is the best golf in all of golf. If you win here, you can win anywhere else.”
The tournament’s prize money this year is $11m with a winner’s cheque of $1.98m – that is the exact same as The Masters.
Last year’s US Open was golf’s most lucrative event with a prize pool of $12m, of which winner Brook Koepka took home $2.16m.
The 2017 Open had a smaller prize fund than this year’s Players Championship with a $10.25m total purse and a $1.845m 1st prize.
Regular PGA Tour events offer 500 FedEx Cup points to the winner, WGCs 550 and the majors and The Players all give 600 points to the winner.
“There is no added thing that any other tournament brings that this tournament doesn’t have,” Spieth said.
The 24-year-old also believes that Rickie Fowler doesn’t get the credit he deserves for winning the tournament in 2015.
“Therefore, guys like Rickie, who kind of catches some slack for having not won a major yet, essentially he’s won what’s harder to win than a major: the Players.”
“I think we look at it that way as a whole. I mean, I’m not speaking for everybody, but I think just based on conversations I’ve had, it seems to be the case.”
