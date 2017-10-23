Spieth teed it up with the former POTUS Barack Obama and NBA superstar Steph Curry in Dallas over the weekend

Jordan Spieth Tees Up With Barack Obama And Steph Curry

What’s your dream fourball?

Jordan Spieth must’ve come close to his this weekend, playing with the 44th President of the Unites States, Barack Obama, and NBA superstar Steph Curry.

The group were in Dallas, Spieth’s hometown, due to Obama attending the One America Appeal concert which benefits the recent hurricane victims and Curry playing for the Golden State Warriors in Dallas today.

🇺🇸 A post shared by Jordan Spieth (@jordanspieth) on Oct 22, 2017 at 7:44pm PDT

Johnnie West (son of former NBA star Jerrie, and caddie to Steph Curry in his Web.com Tour outing) is far left, Seth Curry (Steph’s brother) is to his left and Kevin Plank (Under Armour CEO) is to Spieth’s right.

