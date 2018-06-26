Jovan Rebula became the first South African to lift the historic Amateur Championship since Bobby Cole in 1966.



Jovan Rebula Wins Amateur Championship

Jovan Rebula, who is the nephew of four-time major winner and former world number one Ernie Els, defeated Ireland’s Robin Dawson 3&2 in the final at Royal Aberdeen Golf Club.

Following the biggest victory of his fledging career to date the world amateur number 192 said, “It’s indescribable. This golf tournament is a difficult one to win.

“Being able to etch my name into history is an unbelievable feeling. I’m obviously very chuffed about what happened this week. It’s been good.”

The Amateur Championship is an annual men’s amateur competition with 288 players competing in a mixed stroke play and match play format over six days.

The winner earns a place in the field at the 147th Open at Carnoustie, an invitation to play in the 2019 Masters Tournament and the 2019 US Open at Pebble Beach.

When asked about the prospect of being part of the field at this year’s Open Championship, the 20 year old South African said, “Growing up in South Africa The Open Championship is the major that you want to win.

“To go out and win The Open Championship – well I’ll definitely give it my best shot! I’m so looking forward to that and everything that comes with this victory.”

The match itself was extremely close between Rebula and Dawson, who himself was in good form coming into the tournament having won the Irish Open Amateur Championship at Royal County Down in May.

It took until the 16th hole where Rebula made a crucial save from the sand to secure the 123rd Amateur Championship.

The tournament runner-up Dawson following his disappointing defeat said this, “I am pretty happy. If you offered me finishing second at the start of the week I would have definitely taken it but then again when you get so close it’s frustrating so I have a lot of mixed emotions. I’ve some nice tournaments coming up so that’s what I’ll go away and try to focus on.”

On the tense finish to the final Dawson said, “I wasn’t really clawing my way back into it in the end, Jovan was giving holes away. But to be fair to him, it was a great up and down on the 16th to win it. He’s definitely a very worthy winner this week.”

It has already been announced that Portmarnock and The Island is set to host next year’s Amateur Championship which is due to take place from 17th– 22nd June 2019.

