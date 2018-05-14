Justin Thomas has overtaken Dustin Johnson to become the 21st world number one

Justin Thomas Becomes New World Number One

After 64 weeks at the summit of world golf, Dustin Johnson’s time at the top is over.

Justin Thomas’ T11th finish at The Players was enough to overtake DJ to become the 21st man to reach the number one spot in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Related: Webb Simpson wins The Players Championship

At 25 years of age, Thomas becomes the fourth-youngest man to reach the world number one spot after Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy.

Dustin Johnson’s reign of 64 weeks in a row at the top was the fifth-longest streak since the Official World Golf Ranking began in 1986.

Bernhard Langer was the first world number one and since then the likes of Nick Faldo, Greg Norman, Seve Ballesteros, Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Vijay Singh have all held the position.

Thomas becomes the seventh American world number one after Tiger Woods, Tom Lehman, Fred Couples, David Duval, Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth.

YOUR GUIDE TO THE BEST GEAR OF 2018

“It means a lot,” Justin Thomas said, “but it’s something I want to have for a long time, it’s not something I just want to have once.”

“It’s important,” he said, “but like I said, it’s not something where it’s like I just want to do it once. I want to do it for a really, really long time.”

Related: Webb Simpson’s Players Championship winning clubs

Thomas has won eight times on the PGA Tour including one major which came at the 2017 USPGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

JT hasn’t missed a cut since last year’s Open at Royal Birkdale, and has had four wins in that stretch – the USPGA, the Dell Technologies Championship, the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges and the 2018 Honda Classic.

He also finished 2nd at the Tour Championship to win his first FedEx Cup in 2017.

In total, his career PGA Tour earnings are just over $22m, not taking into account the $10m bonus for his FedEx Cup victory.