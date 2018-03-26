World number two Justin Thomas couldn't wipe the thought of becoming number one from his mind during his 3&2 semi-final defeat to Bubba Watson. By Lewis Blain

Justin Thomas Misses Out On World Number One Spot

Justin Thomas had the chance to become world number one on Sunday.

The 24-year-old only needed to make the final of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play to overtake current number one Dustin Johnson.

But Thomas, who had won all of his previous five matches, ended up losing to Bubba Watson 3&2 to miss out on reaching the summit.

He has won six times since the start of the 2017, including his first major, the USPGA Championship.

Related: Win A Superb Golf Break To Woburn

The world number two had a hard time wiping the distraction from his mind, he admitted to media following the defeat:

“I haven’t had such a hard time thinking about something so much,” explained Thomas.

“And that really sucked.

“I couldn’t stop thinking about it, to be honest. And I think you’re constantly getting questions about it with the media.

“But I need to be mentally stronger than that, and understand that it’s just a match.”

Related: Dustin Johnson hits 489 yard drive

Thomas would go on to lose to the 3rd place playoff match to Swede Alex Noren to finish fourth in the tournament.

He also commented on Twitter:

The USPGA Champion’s next chance to become world number one will be at the year’s first major, The Masters.

Bubba Watson beat Kevin Kisner 7&6 in the final to win his 11th PGA Tour title.

Related: Ian Poulter mistakenly told he had qualified for The Masters

It was the American’s second win in five weeks and his second World Golf Championship title.

He moves up to 21st in the world and, along with Justin Thomas, is one of the bookies’ favourites for The Masters.

Make sure you follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram