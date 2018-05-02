JT delivered the ring to the groom-to-be via his golf glove
WATCH: Justin Thomas Plays Part In Pro-Am Wedding Proposal
It’s a big week for Justin Thomas with the world number one spot on the line but that didn’t stop him helping a brother out on Wednesday.
The world number two, playing in the Pro-Am at this week’s Wells Fargo Championship, played a starring role in an engagement between two fans.
JT wandered over to the pair who were watching Thomas’ group at Quail Hollow before handing the man a glove and the woman a ball. As the lady turned around her then-boyfriend was kneeling down with the engagement ring in hand… delivered by Justin Thomas via his glove. Genius!
Watch the proposal:
The trio then had a group hug and Thomas said after that he was “shaking”, to the crowds amusement.
The seven-time PGA Tour winner then gave the newly engaged pair tickets for the week at the Wells Fargo Championship.
The 24-year-old tees it up this week knowing that a 12th place finish or better will see him reach the world number one position for the first time.
He has good vibes at Quail Hollow having captured his first major championship there last August at the USPGA Championship.
