JT delivered the ring to the groom-to-be via his golf glove

WATCH: Justin Thomas Plays Part In Pro-Am Wedding Proposal

It’s a big week for Justin Thomas with the world number one spot on the line but that didn’t stop him helping a brother out on Wednesday.

The world number two, playing in the Pro-Am at this week’s Wells Fargo Championship, played a starring role in an engagement between two fans.

JT wandered over to the pair who were watching Thomas’ group at Quail Hollow before handing the man a glove and the woman a ball. As the lady turned around her then-boyfriend was kneeling down with the engagement ring in hand… delivered by Justin Thomas via his glove. Genius!

Watch the proposal:

The trio then had a group hug and Thomas said after that he was “shaking”, to the crowds amusement.

The seven-time PGA Tour winner then gave the newly engaged pair tickets for the week at the Wells Fargo Championship.

The 24-year-old tees it up this week knowing that a 12th place finish or better will see him reach the world number one position for the first time.