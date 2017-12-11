Kedleston Park in Derbyshire will host the English Boy's U16 Amateur Stroke Play in July 2018.

Kedleston Park To Host English Boys’ U16 Open Amateur Stroke Play in 2018

Widely recognised as one of the finest golf courses in Derbyshire, Kedleston Park will host the stroke play event otherwise known as the McGregor Trophy next year. England Golf has finally recognised the parkland course as an Official Championship Venue by granting it the distinguished 72-hole competition.

Kedleston Park Chairman, Ian Neal, had this to say, “We are delighted to be hosting the McGregor Trophy next July. It’s a prestigious event attracting a quality field and it will be exciting to watch these talented youngsters competing over our golf course shortly after we stage regional qualifying for The Open Championship.”

The McGregor Trophy, first held in 1982, is one of the pinnacle events on the amateur calendar because it always attracts quality players from around the world. A three-day stroke play event, it has had some illustrious and high quality winners in the past such as Steve Webster, Graeme Storm, Paul Waring and Oliver Fisher. Former Ryder Cup player Edoardo Molinari, and 2013 U.S. Open champion Justin Rose have also won the tournament in 1996 and 1995 respectively.

In 2017, JJ Turba collected the trophy after winning by one-stroke over Max Hopkins.

Additionally, as Neal alluded to above, the course will also act as an Open Championship Regional Qualifying venue in June. Kedleston Park no doubt will offer a challenging test for the golfers hopeful of making it to Carnoustie in 2018 Open Championship.

Neal concluded by saying, “2018 is shaping up to be a benchmark year for Kedleston Park.” With the calibre of competition they are hosting next year, it is hard to argue with that.

For further information on Kedleston Park, please visit www.kedlestonparkgolfclub.co.uk, email generalmanager@kedlestonparkgolfclub.co.uk or call 01332 840035.

