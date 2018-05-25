Kevin Na went for a miracle shot despite his caddie disagreeing. It led to a birdie

Kevin Na And Caddie Have Hilarious Exchange On Way To Birdie

Kevin Na defied his caddie Kenny Harm’s instructions on the 18th hole during round one of the Fort Worth Invitational to make an incredible birdie and shoot 62.

The American was in the rough and behind trees hoping to hit a 40 yard cut towards the green and over water on the final hole, but his caddie was having none of it.

And it made for hilarious viewing.

Understandably, Kenny wanted his player to lay up but was eventually proven wrong after Na chipped in for a 3.

“I think I can pull if off. That’s why,” Kevin Na confidently told Harms.

“You’ve got to hit it straight up in the air, which means it’s not gonna go that far and then you’re hitting a 40 yard cut. Where are you gonna go with that?” Harms replied.