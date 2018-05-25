Kevin Na went for a miracle shot despite his caddie disagreeing. It led to a birdie
Kevin Na And Caddie Have Hilarious Exchange On Way To Birdie
Kevin Na defied his caddie Kenny Harm’s instructions on the 18th hole during round one of the Fort Worth Invitational to make an incredible birdie and shoot 62.
The American was in the rough and behind trees hoping to hit a 40 yard cut towards the green and over water on the final hole, but his caddie was having none of it.
And it made for hilarious viewing.
Understandably, Kenny wanted his player to lay up but was eventually proven wrong after Na chipped in for a 3.
“I think I can pull if off. That’s why,” Kevin Na confidently told Harms.
“You’ve got to hit it straight up in the air, which means it’s not gonna go that far and then you’re hitting a 40 yard cut. Where are you gonna go with that?” Harms replied.
“I can hit this. It’s gonna get on the green,” Na said.
“Yeah but over the green is dead.”
“It’s not gonna go over the green, Kenny. As long as you’re okay with this club.
“I’m not. I’m not okay with either one of them.”
“I’m going with it.”
“Okay.”
Na managed to get his ball to the left of the green and then, incredibly, chipped in for birdie.
That took to -8 to shoot 62 and lead after round one at the Fort Worth Invitational.
The American made an eagle and six birdies on Thursday at Colonial in a sublime bogey-free round.
Pre-tournament favourite Jordan Spieth, who won this event in 2016, is seven shots back at -1 after the opening round.
Kevin Na’s only PGA Tour victory came at the 2011 Shriners Open. He currently ranks 75th in the world.