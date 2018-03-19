A win would have made Davies the oldest winner in LPGA Tour history. By Lewis Blain

Laura Davies Has Best LPGA Tour Finish In 11 Years

Dame Laura Davies recorded her best finish in 11 years with a share of second place at the LPGA Founders Cup in Arizona.

The 54-year-old carded a final round 3-under par 69 to post her first top-10 since 2014.

South Korean Inbee Park went on to win the tournament, five shots ahead of Davies, after a bogey-free closing 5-under 67.

Davies started the day three shots back after shooting 63 on Saturday – the first time she had shot 63 since 2005.

She recovered from an opening-hole bogey to chip in for eagle at the next.

The 20-time LPGA Tour winner went on to make three birdies and one bogey on the back nine.

“This is incredible really, I was 4-over after six holes and now I’ve finished tied second,” said the four-time major winner.

Highlights from her final round:

“I know I’ve been playing really well and I haven’t had the results to reflect that.”

A win would have made her the oldest champion in LPGA history.

Her last victory on the LPGA tour came back in 2001 when she won the Wegmans Rochester International by three strokes.

“At 54, I still feel like I can hit the ball as well as most of the really good players out there,” continued Davies.

“Yesterday, after I had that 63, a lot of the younger girls came up and said ‘Oh, great playing today,’ it was nice to have that.

“Maybe now people will stop asking me when I’m going to retire. That’s the best thing about it.”

Davies’ post-round interview:

The World Golf Hall of Famer has played her way into some form ahead of the year’s first major at the ANA Inspiration in two weeks time.

“I can just go and play and see if I can get a few more top 10 finishes this year, because the more I get up there, I might have a chance of winning again.”

