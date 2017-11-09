The prestigious South of England Amateur Championship will now be known as the Walton Heath Trophy

Leading Amateur Event Rebranded as Walton Heath Trophy

The South of England Amateur Championship is changing its name and will now be known as the Walton Heath Trophy.

The annual event is aiming to attract an elite international field following their new, simplified title.

Next year’s championship will take place over both of Walton Heath’s Old and New Courses from July 24-26.

The champion of the event will receive the Michael Lunt Salver, which will perpetuate the memory of the tournament founder.

The silver salver contains the gold medal won by Michael Lunt as part of the Great Britain and Ireland team which won the World Amateur Team Championship in 1964.

It is regarded as one of amateur golf’s most imposing prizes.

Since 2005, many big names in the golfing world have played in this tournament before turning pro.

For example, the 2016 Masters winner Danny Willet won the event back in 2007.

Gary Wolstenholme has also won the competition, and has since gone on to win three titles on the European Senior Tour since turning professional at the age of 50.

Previous entrants also include European Tour champions Chris Wood, Tyrell Hatton and Joost Luiten.

Walton Heath Men’s Club Captain, Iain Cruickshank, said: “We consider ourselves to be a progressive and forward-thinking Golf Club, and there was a clear view within the Club that the former title was somewhat out-dated.

“With the blessing of Michael Lunt’s widow, Vicki, the club is delighted to announce that the South of England Open Amateur Championship will, from 2018, be rebranded as the ‘Walton Heath Trophy.”

Iain went on to add that it is “a move which reflects a modern and more streamlined title for the event and places a firm emphasis on one of the amateur game’s most striking trophies.”

