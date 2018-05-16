The 23-time European Tour winner donated items to a Shelter Scotland charity shop in Edinburgh including a signed Ryder Cup cap

Lee Westwood Donates Items To Charity Shop

Golfers and sports fans in Edinburgh have the chance to buy some incredible items at a Shelter Scotland charity shop after Lee Westwood made an incredible donation.

Former world number one Westwood and seven-time winner of the Ryder Cup with the European team – more than any other player – has donated thousands of pounds worth of personal memorabilia, golfing items and designer clothing to an Edinburgh charity shop.

Staff at Shelter Scotland’s Morningside Shop couldn’t believe it when Lee and his partner dropped off the bags and bags of donations.

Among them were several of Lee’s Ryder Cup team caps and visors – including Valhalla 2008 and a signed cap from the famous Gleneagles victory in 2014 – and five Ping ‘Westy’ caps.

Items went on sale on Tuesday 15th May.

Westwood, who now lives in Edinburgh, said:“I am delighted that in Shelter Scotland’s 50th anniversary year I can contribute to its vital work through donating some of my personal golf memorabilia and clothing.

“Not everyone is as fortunate as I have been in my career so I am just glad to be able to give something back and support Shelter Scotland in its fight to help people facing bad housing and homelessness.”

Graeme Brown, Director of Shelter Scotland, said: “I can’t thank Lee Westwood enough for his very generous and much-appreciated donation to our Morningside shop.

“It is even more special in this our 50th year as there is so much that still needs doing in Scotland to fight bad housing and homelessness. Fantastic donations, like this one from Lee, make our work that bit easier.”

Tony Foster, manager of Shelter Scotland’s Morningside shop, said: “As a golf player and fan since my childhood it’s an absolute treat to receive such an amazing donation from a player I’ve watched and admired for over twenty years.

“With such a volume of items we’re struggling for somewhere to ‘putt’ them!”