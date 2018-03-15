The former world number one is on a hot streak at this week's Cheltenham Festival

Lee Westwood Picks 11 Winners At Cheltenham

Lee Westwood backed every single winning horse on day one of the Cheltenham Festival to pocket £22,000.

The former world number one told BBC Radio 5 Live, “I put £128 on the tote [totejackpot] and it paid just under £22,000.”

That was for the first six winners and he then went on and picked a seventh winner as well.

Westwood picked four more winners on day two of the Festival to take his total to 11 wins from the opening two days.

Day two saw three bankers all win on what was a nightmare day for the bookies.

Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes told the Mirror it had cost the industry an estimated £20million, adding: “We couldn’t have had a worse day.”

Here are Lee’s tips for day three at Cheltenham:

The 44-year-old currently ranks 86th in the world and hasn’t played since the World Super 6 Perth in early February where he held the 36-hole lead.

The Englishman was world number one for a total of 22 weeks and has won a total of 42 professional titles.

