Annual golf day for Ronald McDonald House Charities London to take place on the 28th of June 2018

London Golf Club Hosts Annual Charity Day

The prestigious London Golf Club will host the annual golf day for the Ronald McDonald House Charities London, which will take place on the 28th of June 2018.

The course in question, the Heritage Course, has played a part on the European Tour before, hosting the 2008 and 2009 European Open, won by Ross Fisher and Christian Cevaer respectively.

Focusing on childcare, the Ronald McDonald charity “provides free ‘home away from home’ accommodation at specialist children’s hospitals across the UK, enabling families to stay close to their child and maintain a degree of normal family life.”

They provide care for over 8,000 families per year so is a fantastic cause. For more information on the charity please visit their website by clicking here.

Held annually, the day is £795 per team of four and this will include a full English breakfast, followed by a round of golf on the exclusive Jack Nicklaus designed Heritage Course. The day will conclude with a delicious three-course meal.

To register your interest, please complete the booking form here and send it to natasha.kyprianou@uk.mcd.com.

Timings: Registration and breakfast from 9.30 am, followed by a shot gun start at 11.00 am, finishing off with three course dinner from 5.00 pm.