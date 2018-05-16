Lucas Glover Allegedly Attacked By Wife For Playing Poorly

The wife of 2009 US Open winner Lucas Glover was arrested over the weekend at TPC Sawgrass after an altercation with her husband and mother-in-law

2009 US Open winner Lucas Glover was allegedly attacked by his wife on Saturday in their rental home near TPC Sawgrass after he missed the secondary cut.

The three-time PGA Tour winner made the initial cut at The Players Championship but a third round 78 meant he was not there for the final round.

He then went back to his rental home near the course where he got into an argument with his wife who apparently attacked him.

Glover’s mother was also reported to have been attacked with “lacerations” on both arms and blood on her shirt.

Lucas’ wife Krista was charged with domestic battery and resisting arrest, after allegedly verbally and physically abusing her husband in front of their children for Lucas’ poor play on Saturday.

It is believed that Krista had been drinking all day.

Lucas Glover said in a police report that this isn’t the first time he has been abused by his wife for not playing well.

It said in the report, “when he plays a bad round of golf, Krista proceeds to start an altercation with him and telling him how he is a loser and a p—y, how he needs to fire everyone, and how he’d better win or her and the kids would leave him and he would never see the kids again.”

Glover told deputies of the St John’s County Sheriff that he couldn’t take the abuse from his wife any longer but also asked them not to arrest his wife.

Krista was not co-operating with the arrest and apparently attempted to wrap her legs around the police car door and was then kicking the door once in the car.

The deputies wrote in their report that she was trying “to tense her body and blocking herself from sitting down in the car.”