After experiencing severe heart pain before the RSM Classic, Luke Donald returns to the PGA Tour this week at the Sony Open.

Luke Donald Returns To The PGA Tour After Heart Scare

The former world-number-one returns this week after he was forced to withdraw from the PGA Tour’s RSM Classic in November because of unbearable chest pain.

Suspecting a possible heart attack, the 40-year-old was rushed to a Southeast Georgia Health System facility in Brunswick, Georgia, where he was tested for over seven hours for any signs of any heart trouble.

Fortunately, the tests came back positive and Donald has not experienced any distress since the new year, confirming that things are now “good with [his] heart.”

Donald explained in a press conference on the Wednesday of this week’s Sony Open, that “[the doctors] think it was like a stomach flu that my kids had got and had gotten into my GI track and presented itself as a heart issue” and that actually his heart was declared “young for [his] age”.

The medical all-clear is good news for the 17-time winner, who is bidding to get back into the winner’s circle in 2018 after his last significant victory in the 2013 Dunlop Phoenix.

Nevertheless, Donald recently expressed his optimism about what he hopes the new year will have in store for him.

He tweeted: “Excited to get my 17th year on Tour started next week at The Sony Open!” before going on to confirm his plans to follow the tournament with a packed early season schedule:

“Following that I’ll be playing: Farmers Insurance Open, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Genesis Open [and the] Honda Classic”.

