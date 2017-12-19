The stunning mansion in Devon is up for raffle with tickets costing just £10.50

Mansion Up For Raffle Complete With Golf Course

A couple have put their Devon mansion up for raffle with tickets costing just £10.50.

The stunning Tiverton property is worth £2.3m and features its own three-hole golf course as well as four bedrooms, a wine cellar, a drawing room, a library and a leisure complex featuring a heated swimming pool and gym.

It also features a self-contained apartment and 10-acres of land.

The rural mansion features a long drive with private gates for residents and a tradesman entrance, plus CCTV and security systems.

The owners are hoping to sell 500,000 tickets to raise well over £5m, and the lucky winner will also receive the furniture, hundreds of bottles of wine, a tractor, a quad bike and £50,000 cash…oh, and a Rolls Royce!

The prize also includes the wages of the gardener and the housekeeper for a year.

And don’t worry about missing out on first prize, as nine runners-up will each receive £10,000!

£2 from each ticket sold will be going to a number of charities, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The owners built the house in the 1990s and say they are moving to be closer to their children, who live four hours away.

