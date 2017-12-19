The stunning mansion in Devon is up for raffle with tickets costing just £10.50
Mansion Up For Raffle Complete With Golf Course
A couple have put their Devon mansion up for raffle with tickets costing just £10.50.
The stunning Tiverton property is worth £2.3m and features its own three-hole golf course as well as four bedrooms, a wine cellar, a drawing room, a library and a leisure complex featuring a heated swimming pool and gym.
It also features a self-contained apartment and 10-acres of land.
The rural mansion features a long drive with private gates for residents and a tradesman entrance, plus CCTV and security systems.
The owners are hoping to sell 500,000 tickets to raise well over £5m, and the lucky winner will also receive the furniture, hundreds of bottles of wine, a tractor, a quad bike and £50,000 cash…oh, and a Rolls Royce!
The prize also includes the wages of the gardener and the housekeeper for a year.
And don’t worry about missing out on first prize, as nine runners-up will each receive £10,000!
£2 from each ticket sold will be going to a number of charities, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
The owners built the house in the 1990s and say they are moving to be closer to their children, who live four hours away.
The house is just a short drive up the A361 to reach Golf Monthly Top 100 courses Royal North Devon, England’s oldest course, and Saunton, which has two courses inside our Top 100.
It is also very close to Tiverton Golf Club.
To enter visit: www.millionairemansion.co.uk
Entries are opened to all UK residents
