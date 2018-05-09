The Englishwoman was speaking on the current state of the LET on the latest BBC Golf Podcast

Mel Reid: LET Players Have Had To Get Part-Time Jobs

The GolfSixes took place this weekend and one of the greatest takeaways from it was just how good it was to get the women involved.

European stalwarts such as Catriona Matthew, Charley Hull, Mel Reid, Georgia Hall and Carlota Ciganda all played and added so much to the event.

For those who haven’t seen much women’s golf before, it drew attention to them and hopefully helped out the Ladies European Tour which has been struggling in recent times.

It showed that men and women can certainly play in golf tournaments together and viewers will surely be open to seeing more of it.

Mel Reid, who lost in the quarter finals with partner Carlota Ciganda, was on the BBC Golf Podcast ‘The Cut’ this week and made a startling comment about the struggles of the LET.

The six-time LET winner said that some players have had to get part-time jobs due to a lack of funds.

“A lot of my friends, who have been on Tour for 12 years, have had to get part-time jobs. Golf is supposed to be the second highest paid women’s sport,” she told the BBC’s Iain Carter and Andrew Cotter.

She continued, “they are elite athletes but if they are having to work part-time jobs how are they meant to put in the hours to get the best out of their abilities? It’s just not right.”

Reid told the BBC that the LET “needs help” and that it was “heartbreaking” to see the lack of tournaments on the schedule.

Reid said, “When I first came on Tour it was thriving and we had endless tournaments where we could take weeks off.