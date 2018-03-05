The American birdied the 72nd hole to win her fifth LPGA Tour title and first since the 2014 US Women's Open

Michelle Wie Holes Monster Putt To Win First Title In Four Years

Michelle Wie is back in the winner’s circle, almost four years after she claimed her maiden major at the 2014 US Women’s Open.

Wie fired a stunning 65 on Sunday to win the HSBC Women’s World Championship to lift her fifth LPGA Tour title.

Related: Golf’s driving distance increase “unusual and concerning” – Distance Report 2017

The American made seven birdies in a flawless final round including a huge 36 foot putt on the final hole to win by a stroke.

Watch highlights of Michelle Wie’s final round including the winning putt:

“It was crazy, my head’s running at a million miles an hour,” said Wie.

The 28-year-old was leading this tournament after three rounds last year but faded in the final round.

Related: 10 Tour Pro ball striking tips

“I wanted to win really badly, especially after what happened last year, I had some unfinished business. I knew if I shot seven, eight under I’d have a chance and that was my one and only goal.”

Four players came down the final hole at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore with a chance to claim the victory but it was Wie who triumphed over the New Tanjong Course.

Related: Phil Mickelson What’s in the bag?

Overnight leader Nelly Korda missed an eight-footer on the last to force a playoff.

The golf swing of Michelle Wie:

Michelle Wie has jumped up 12 places into 14th in the world. She won $225,000 for her victory.

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram