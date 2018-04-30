Carnoustie Golf Links' stunning new Links House clubhouse has opened just in time for the 147th Open Championship

New Carnoustie Clubhouse Opens

Carnoustie hosts the 147th Open Championship in July and its new clubhouse has now officially opened.

The Links House features stunning views over the golf course as well as Carnoustie Bay.

It includes a new pro shop, a bar and restaurant, seven golf simulators and a Heritage Area with information on the prestigious venue’s rich history.

The simulators are loaded with Carnoustie’s Championship links course on them so players can warm up on the actual course before they go out and tackle it. There are another 13 courses available to play.

Commenting on the new Links House, Carnoustie Golf Links Chief Executive, Michael Wells, said: “We are extremely proud to be able to provide a world-class facility that matches the outstanding golf offering here at Carnoustie.

“The new building offers first class facilities where our local community and visitors from all over the world can enjoy refreshment and relaxation in the beautiful setting of Carnoustie, with spectacular vistas across the links and the sea.

“The opening of Links House ensures that we are now able to offer a five-star experience which rivals the world’s very best golfing venues.”

Featuring prominently among the new facilities at Links house is The Rookery restaurant, which overlooks the 1st and 18th holes, providing contemporary cuisine in a stylish and traditional atmosphere.

More than just a regular golf course eatery, The Rookery is a standalone gastronomic venue that rivals many of the top restaurants in the area and provides golfers and guests an array of delicious food and beverage options to enjoy while taking in the beautiful views.

