Golf's governing bodies have revealed the new rules coming into play from 1st January 2019

New Golf Rules 2019: All You Need To Know

The R&A and USGA have revealed the new golf rules to be implemented on 1st January 2019 and there are some huge changes set to come into play.

Golf’s two governing bodies revealed proposals for changes to come into place last year but these new finalised rules are slightly different – that’s because there’s been ‘an extensive review that included a request for feedback from the global golf community on the proposed changes’

The changes have been brought in to modernise the game.

There have been four major changes to the proposals they brought out last year.

The first is the dropping procedure. Last year it was proposed that golfers could drop from any height above an inch. This has been changed to knee height. So from 1st Jan 2019, when taking relief golfers will now drop from knee height – no longer shoulder height.

After the proposal last year for golfers to measure relief by 20 inches or 80 inches, the standard one or two club lengths will remain. Golfers can take relief using the longest club in their bag, barring the putter.

There will no longer be a penalty for double-hitting a shot. Golfers will simply count the single stroke they took to strike the ball, rather than counting two shots for hitting the ball twice.

The Out of Bounds rule is set to undergo huge changes in a bid to speed up play. From 1st Jan 2019, golf clubs will be allowed to install a local rule that golfers can drop their ball in the vicinity of where their ball has gone out of bounds, with a two stroke penalty. So no more walking back to the tee – if the course you’re playing installs this new local rule. This is only for club level, it doesn’t cover professional or elite level competitions.

Continues below