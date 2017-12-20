The new proposed resort opposite Royal Liverpool Golf Club has been met with criticism from local residents

New Hoylake Golf Resort Moves Closer

Plans for a new golf resort in Hoylake have moved closer after councillors agreed to allow plans and site investigations to begin.

The proposed new golf resort will be built upon Hoylake’s Municipal Golf Course and is part of the “Golf Coast” project created by Jack Nicklaus’ Joint Venture Group.

The resort will feature two courses inlcuding an 18-hole championship course designed by 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus, as well as a luxury five-star hotel, health club and spa.

There are also plans for a luxury housing estate and new link road.

A full planning application for the development will be submitted next year.

The site will be literally opposite Royal Liverpool Golf Club, host of the Open Championship on 12 occasions.

Rory McIlroy last won at Royal Liverpool in 2014, with Tiger Woods winning in 2006 when he famously only used his driver just once during the week.

The new Hoylake Golf Resort has received a host of criticism, including a website and petition opposing it.

However, head of the local council Councillor Davies described the golf resort as “a flagship development which will create hundreds of jobs for local people and support businesses across the borough.”

Councillor Davies also said, “As a globally-significant tourism and leisure attraction, it will support growth in our vibrant tourism economy and attract thousands of additional visitors to Wirral every year.

“Hoylake Golf Resort will be a key leisure destination with a high-end hotel, restaurants, spa and conference facilities.

“It will prove to be an attractive offer for international conferences and similar events.”

The Stop Hoylake Golf Resort Action Group say:

“We are against development on Green Belt Land, which is totally against current planning policy.

“Building on a flood plain will increase Flood Risk in the Birket Valley.

“We are also concerned about the environmental Damage to biodiverse farmland which is home to a wide variety of species, many of them nationally and internationally protected.”

