New Wentworth Clubhouse Unveiled After £13m Investment

The Englishman was speaking at the BMW PGA…

Expand Golfer Pays $50,000 To Caddie For Tiger Woods

The tennis club has also seen investment and there is plenty more to come, including renovations of the driving range and Edinburgh Course.

The Reignwood Group took over at Wentworth in 2014 and they have their sights set on the Virginia Water club becoming one of the world’s top private country clubs.

The new clubhouse has seen all aspects redesigned, including the reception, pro shop, bar and restaurants, locker rooms and function rooms.

YOUR GUIDE TO THE BEST GEAR OF 2018

Work began on renovating the famous 19th century building last September and there were up to 150 builders on site at peak times.

Project manager Steve Inwood said, “It’s a complete makeover. From top to bottom, everything is new.

“The clubhouse has an iconic exterior and we have managed to retain the building’s historic features, whilst renovating its interior to provide members with the epitome of luxury and functionality.”

Sloane Street-based Thorp Design managed the renovation and selected the finest Italian marble for the bars and bathrooms.

Soft carpets crafted in China were flown over for the new-look clubhouse.

The men’s and ladies’ locker rooms now feature steam rooms and saunas, and the pro shop now has a luxury boutique feel.

The iconic Hall of Fame wall has been maintained but upgraded, with clubs used by past Wentworth champions now framed behind glass. There are other golfing memorabilia items including a stunning painting of the 1937 Ryder Cup match.

Two new private dining rooms -the East and West – have been installed for member functions and the clubhouse will have 25 chefs and a wine sommelier on hand to guide members with their wine of choice.

There are five drinking and dining areas in total – The Dining Room, the Club Lounge, the Club Bar, the Burma Bar and the Conservatory.