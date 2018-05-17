Nine golf is booming! And we have the statistics to prove it…

Why Nine Hole Golf Is Booming

According to new research, including from the governing bodies in Great Britain and Ireland, there is a significant increase in competitive nine hole scores being submitted.

The rising popularity of this area of the game is testament to the work being achieved to promote nine hole golf and shorter formats as a way of enjoying the sport in less time, either recreationally or for handicap purposes.

Key statistics from Great Britain and Ireland have revealed:

England Golf has reported a 50% increase in nine hole competitive scores returned between 2014 and 2017 (70,127 to 105,254). Between 2016 and 2017, competitive nine hole club rounds by males increased by 17% (50,667 to 59,336) and 6% by females (43,314 to 45,918).

In Ireland, from 2016 to 2017, competitive nine hole club rounds by women and girls increased by 64% (18,753 to 30,803) and by over 200% by men and boys (2,370 to 7,250).

Wales Golf has reported a 28% increase in nine hole competitive scores returned between 2016 and 2017 (12,201 to 15,671).

Scottish Golf has reported a 30% increase in nine hole competitive scores returned between 2016 and 2017 (30,021 to 39,107).

“Nine hole golf is a shorter form of the game that people of all ages and abilities can enjoy together and can be played after work, after school and at the weekend,” says Richie Ramsay, a three-time European Tour winner.

“It’s encouraging that golf clubs are now offering their members opportunities to play alternative, shorter formats of the game in order to meet the demands of busy, modern lifestyles. I think this is important for safeguarding the future of the sport, while providing a fun and enjoyable means to exercise and socialise with family and friends.”

