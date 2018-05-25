The Swede joked he would give the game up after witnessing McIlroy's 65 on day two of the BMW PGA Championship

Noren After Playing With McIlroy: “I’m Going To Quit Golf”

Rory McIlroy shot a stunning 65 on Friday at the BMW PGA Championship and his playing partner – defending champion Alex Noren – was in awe of the four-time major winner’s play.

Noren shot a bogey-free 68 himself and is in a tie for third place at -7, although he joked he was going to quit golf after the round.

He also described McIlroy’s round as “the best round I’ve ever seen.”

Noren was asked about playing with Rory and Lee Westwood and if he could feed off of the energy from the good golf, to which he disagreed.

“No. No. That’s the best round I’ve ever seen. I’m about to quit golf I think,” he joked.

The Swede shot a new course-record 62 at Wentworth last year to win the title but spoke about the difficulty of following McIlroy after he had split the fairway some 330 yards.

“But that’s like — it’s hard to draw off of it when it’s that good, you know what I mean,” he said.

“So I really wanted to be the first on the tee to make a birdie, to get the honour and then you don’t have to hit after that 330 driver or 300-yard 3-wood.

“It’s tough around here if you’re not really on, and then you’re playing with Rory; it’s the best round I’ve ever seen I think.

“It’s tough because it’s almost like you’re trying to play better than you need to when you see that. I didn’t feel good over the ball today and it’s tough.

“So I’m really pleased with 4-under in the end.”

You know you’re a quality player when you don’t feel good over the ball and shoot a bogey-free 68 around Wentworth.